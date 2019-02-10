BOISE, Idaho — Right now, if you're taking a commercial flight within the United States, not having a passport is no problem.



But starting one year from now, you'll need to show a passport or some other form of federally-approved ID at the security checkpoint -- a regular driver's license will no longer be enough.



One option, less expensive than a passport, is the Star Card.



It's an Idaho driver's license or ID card marked with a star indicating that it complies with the Real ID Act, a federal law passed in 2005 as part of efforts to increase security after the 9/11 terror attacks.

Because, for most people, the most common need for a federally-compliant Real ID will be air travel, Gov. Brad Little joined TSA and DMV officials at the Boise Airport Tuesday.



They want to make sure you aren't turned away when traveling for the holidays next year just because you didn't have the right kind of ID, and they want to make sure you bring everything you need when you go to get a Star Card at the driver's licensing office.



“It's really additional verification of your identity and proof that you are here in this country legally and that you reside in the state of Idaho," said DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez. "What we've been hearing from many people who've gone in to get their Real ID is that they went in assuming what the documents were that they needed -- in other words, they didn't go through that checklist on our website -- so they end up having to make a second or even a third trip in some cases."

To avoid a second trip to the DMV, review the Star Card checklist online.