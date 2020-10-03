Dave Bieter joins real estate firm and discusses working with Mayor McLean at CCDC

Boise's former four-term mayor told KTVB that he'll focus on low-income housing in his new positions.

BOISE, Idaho — Dave Bieter, Boise's former four-term mayor, is now joining a Boise commercial real estate developer four months after he left office when he lost in November's election against Lauren McLean.

Bieter is joining Dave Wali at the Gardner Company, the development firm responsible for major downtown Boise projects like the Zions Bank Building and the underground transportation hub, among others.

The former mayor Boise told KTVB that he will be focusing on low-income housing as a board member of the Central City Development Corp., Boise's urban renewal agency.

At CCDC, he'll now sit across the table from Mayor Lauren McClean, who just appointed herself to the board. Bieter said that won't be an issue.

"I appointed her to City Council, I appointed her to CCDC, almost a decade of being in that context," he said. "I know she will like I will focus on what we can do to make this a better city."

During our interview with Bieter in the Zion Bank Building's lobby, where the Garner Company is located, people stopped by to greet him and discuss their relationship with him.

Wali told KTVB that Bieter will be great in his new position.

