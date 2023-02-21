Crews rescue person after 30-foot fall at Stack Rock

The person who reportedly fell 30 feet at Stack Rock was airlifted to a local hospital safely. Another bystander suffering from hypothermia was also airlifted.

BOISE, Idaho — Crews with the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit had to quickly transition from training to mission mode this weekend after a person fell 30 feet at Stack Rock in the upper Boise Foothills.

With part of its team participating in winter vehicle training, and another group working on winter shelter training above Mores Creek Summit, the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit received a report of the fall victim. IMSARU was told to "stand by," and await further information from local law enforcement.

IMSARU quickly contacted team members about the incident at Stack Rock, and a "sizeable team" and its vehicles met in town to proceed if needed, according to a Facebook post.

The person who reportedly fell 30 feet was fortunately airlifted to a local hospital safely, without the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit needing to intervene.

IMSARU said due to snowy and freezing conditions, the weekend rescue turned from a one-person mission, to a "five-subject mission." Monday's announcement said incident bystanders were suffering from hypothermia when the helicopter arrived near Stack Rock to rescue the fall victim.

Due to the hypothermia, a second person had to be airlifted from the scene. The other bystanders hiked out of the area on their own, according to IMSARU's Facebook post.

The search and rescue organization recommends Idahoans stay prepared if they plan on recreating in the backcountry. Preparation includes gathering the proper equipment, such as a probe and beacon.

"While we're all feeling the call of spring and enjoying this early shoulder-season, please don't forget to pack your layers while recreating. Weather can change quickly, especially here in the Idaho mountains," IMSARU said.

IMSARU had an exciting weekend~ Part of the team was at Winter Vehicle training where they were learning how to safely... Posted by Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit on Sunday, February 19, 2023

KTVB's Shirah Matsuzawa recently featured the Idaho Mountain Search & Rescue Unit in a long-form story about the organization's history and how a team of volunteers works to save lives and support loved ones of missing people. To read the story, click here.

Watch more Local News: