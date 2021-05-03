Panel kills bill to give Idaho veto power over US decisions

Federal actions involving abortion, gun laws, taxes and other issues could have been challenged under the proposed measure.

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho Senate panel rejected legislation intended to give Idaho lawmakers veto power over decisions by the federal government and courts, with lawmakers citing its potential violation of the Idaho and U.S. constitutions.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 7-2 Monday to kill the legislation brought forward by Republican Rep. Sage Dixon, who after the meeting said he would bring forward revamped legislation next year to try again.

