Idaho risks losing $18M in wildlife management funds

The Center for Biological Diversity is urging federal officials to end Idaho's wildlife management funding in response to extreme wolf-killing legislation.

BOISE, Idaho — A wildlife advocacy group is urging federal officials to disqualify Idaho from receiving $18 million in wildlife management funds in response to legislation passed by Idaho lawmakers that could lead to the killing of up to 90% of the state's wolves.

Under the Pittman-Robertson Act, a state may receive federal funding to support critical conservation and outdoor recreation projects but may be deemed ineligible if it passes legislation contrary to the Act. The Center for Biological Diversity has asked the U.S. Department of the Interior and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to disqualify Idaho for federal funds.



"We won't stand idly by while federal taxpayers are forced to fund Idaho's wolf-slaughter program," said Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney at the Center. "Idaho is entrusted with protecting its wildlife for all Americans, and its failure to do so should be met with serious repercussions, including the loss of federal funding."

Senate Bill 1211 would allow up to 1,350 wolves roaming the state to be killed, or about 90% of Idaho's wolf population. It would permit hunters and trappers to kill wolves using a variety of methods. Idaho plans to use taxpayer dollars to hire private contractors to kill wolves across the state.

The bill easily passed the Idaho Legislature and now Gov. Brad Little must decide whether to sign the bill into law or veto it.

In 2020, Idaho received more than $18 million in wildlife management funding authorized by the Pittman-Robertson Act; it has received more than $75 million combined over the past five years.



"Idaho's wolf bill is completely contrary of the purposes of the Pittman-Robertson Act, which aims to conserve wildlife," said Zaccardi. "If Gov. Little signs off on this wolf-extermination program, the federal government should disqualify Idaho from receiving any future wildlife management funds. I urge Gov. Little to immediately veto this horrific bill."