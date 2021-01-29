Idaho power struggle appears to tilt away from Legislature

The Idaho Attorney General's Office has weighed in on the fight between lawmakers and Gov. Brad Little.

BOISE, Idaho — Attempts by the Republican-dominated Legislature to wrest power from GOP Gov. Brad Little when it comes to emergency declarations during a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic appear to have taken a hit.

The Idaho Attorney General's Office in an opinion on Thursday says a strategy by the Legislature to use concurrent resolutions that don't require a governor's signature to end a governor's emergency declaration is not contained in the Idaho Constitution.

The Attorney General's Office says such a concurrent resolution merely expresses the Legislature's preference but has no legal effect.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate have put forward several concurrent resolutions aiming to end Little's coronavirus emergency.

At a news conference on Jan. 22, Little blasted lawmakers over their efforts to limit the governor's emergency declaration powers.

"I believe in my heart that what the Idaho Legislature is doing is harmful to our people and wrong for Idaho," he said.

And on Wednesday, two former House speakers - Congressman Mike Simpson and Bruce Newcomb - wrote an open letter expressing support for Little and admonishing lawmakers for trying to undermine the governor's authority during an emergency, saying it "endangers the lives of Idahoans."

"A crisis is not the time to dismantle the Governor's ability to respond quickly during an emergency. A crisis is the time to lead," Simpson and Newcomb wrote.

