Senate proposal would end Idaho's COVID-19 emergency decree, rules

The state could lose $20 million in federal aid as a result of ending the emergency declaration.

BOISE, Idaho — A Senate committee has approved legislation seeking to end Republican Gov. Brad Little's coronavirus emergency declaration and restrictions despite being told Idaho could lose millions of dollars in federal aid.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 7-2 Tuesday to send the concurrent resolution to the full Senate despite testimony from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management director that at least $20 million would be put in jeopardy.

Emergency declarations are needed to trigger and keep federal money coming.

The concurrent resolution contains a clause saying federal money will not stop if the emergency declaration ends. Republican Sen. Steve Vick didn't explain how that would work.

