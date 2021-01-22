Watch live at noon: Gov. Little to make announcement regarding COVID-19 emergency

The governor's announcement will be streamed live in this story and on our YouTube Channel.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will make an announcement at noon today regarding the COVID-19 emergency.

The announcement will be streamed live in this story and on our YouTube Channel.

A spokesperson for the governor says he will not answering questions from the media. She did not provide any hints about today's announcement.

This comes just as the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee created by the governor is scheduled to meet again. That meeting will follow the governor's remarks and run until 2 p.m. You can also watch the meeting live on KTVB.COM and our YouTube Channel.

The committee is expected vote on who will be included in priority subgroups as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across the state. Beginning in February, Idahoans 65 and older will be able to sign up to get vaccinated.

You can read the full agenda here.

This story will be updated once the governor has finished making his announcement.





