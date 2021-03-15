Bill to alter Idaho's emergency price-gouging law headed to governor's desk

The law is supposed to stop anyone from taking advantage of emergencies by driving up the price on things like fuel, food, pharmaceuticals and water.

BOISE, Idaho — New changes to price gouging during emergencies could soon become law.

Right now, those laws are triggered when an emergency disaster declaration is signed, like the one signed by Gov. Brad Little last spring.

Basically, it's supposed to stop anyone from taking advantage of emergencies by driving up the price on things like fuel, food, pharmaceuticals and water.

When Idaho's price-gouging law was triggered last March, the attorney general launched an investigation into three of Idaho's largest gas companies.

The attorney general's office claimed that the profit margins of some of those gas stations were more than 60 cents a gallon.

Those stations later settled for $1.5 million, though they deny any wrongdoing.

They say their prices actually went down during the pandemic, but margins went up because wholesale prices dropped.

In reaction to that settlement, the Idaho Petroleum Marketers Association, along with Sen. Jim Rice, drafted legislation aimed at changing current law.

Rep. Joe Palmer of Meridian says the bill clarifies the language that price gouging can't be alleged unless the price has gone up.

It passed the Idaho Senate unanimously and the House by a vote of 61-7.

It is now sitting on Gov. Little's desk waiting for his signature.