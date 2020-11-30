x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Local News

Idaho AG reaches gas price settlement with 3 fuel retailers

Maverik, Jacksons Food Stores and Stinker Stores don’t admit any wrongdoing, but have agreed to provide $1.5 million in consumer fuel credits next year.
Credit: KTVB
Idaho's price for a gallon of unleaded has jumped to $2.28 per gallon, 8th highest in the U.S.

BOISE, Idaho — Three Idaho gas retailers have reached a settlement agreement with Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden after an investigation into fuel prices. 

Maverik, Jacksons Food Stores and Stinker Stores don’t admit any wrongdoing and say they disagree with the investigation's premise. But they say the agreement to provide $1.5 million in consumer fuel credits next year will help the community. 

Wasden began investigating fuel prices earlier this year after a state of emergency was declared because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The emergency declaration triggered a state law that forbids companies from selling food, water, fuel or pharmaceuticals at excessive prices while the declarations are in effect. 

RELATED: Something to be thankful for: Idaho gas prices at a 5-year low during the holiday

RELATED: Businesses that price-gouge amid coronavirus fears can be prosecuted, Idaho AG says

RELATED: Thanksgiving weekend wraps up with busiest air travel day since March