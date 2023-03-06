Capitol Classic Kids Race brings 800 young runners to downtown Boise

For the third-straight year, kids of all abilities were able to participate in Saturday's race, thanks to a partnership with Boise-based nonprofit IncludeAbility.

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday morning, hundreds of Treasure Valley kids laced up their shoes and hit the pavement for the annual Capitol Classic Kids Race.

For the third-straight year, kids of all abilities were able to participate, thanks to a partnership with Boise-based nonprofit IncludeAbility. A shortened, adaptive course was available for those who maybe needed a little extra assistance, but still wanted to take part in the fun.

Boise High School students were at the race to escort kids with disabilities if they needed assistance.

The main, 1-mile course ran from the historic Boise Train Depot, down Capitol Boulevard to Cecil D. Andrus Park, across from the Idaho State Capitol.

The Capitol Classic Kids Race is put on each year by Saint Alphonsus and the YMCA. The event's page said the two organizations have mission that are "closely aligned, and we are eager to work together to improve the health of our community – especially our youth."

Development Officer for the Saint Alphonsus Foundation, Nancee Bakken, said the event has changed drastically from just a few kids participating, to hundreds of kids of all-abilities running.

"We started this event almost 40 years ago. It began with a few kids who actually ran from the capitol building up to the Boise Train Depot," Bakken said. "Over those 40 years, things have changed – we've grown. We had over 800 kids participate [Saturday] and we just want to kick off the summer with a bang and encourage fitness and health."

One participant told KTVB they participated in the race because YMCA and Saint Alphonsus created the event "for everyone." They also participated because the race is fun, and "it's a good way to get exercise."

Money raised from the Capitol Classic Kids Race will benefit the YMCA's THRIVE program, which helps neurodiverse individuals.

