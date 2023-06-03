Nampa City Councilmember announces resignation, effective immediately

Nampa City Councilmember Jacob Bower submitted his letter of resignation to the mayor’s office this week, effective immediately, citing a planned move out of Nampa.

NAMPA, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press.

Nampa City Councilmember Jacob Bower submitted his letter of resignation to the mayor’s office on Wednesday, effective immediately, citing a planned move out of the city.

Bower was elected in 2019 to the council’s sixth seat, and was sworn in for a four-year term in 2020. In the resignation letter, he said he accepted a job as a coach at Star Middle School and made the decision to move so his boys could be closer to where they will attend school.

The city council will honor Bower and discuss the vacancy at its June 5 meeting, the mayor’s office said in a statement.

In his letter, Bower said he was proud of the council and mayor’s accomplishments, including “not shutting down business during the pandemic and protecting individual freedoms,” upgrading the Idaho Center and horse park, and properly funding the police department.

“I want to thank all the citizens who voted for me and entrusted me with this opportunity to serve,” Bower said in the letter. “I kept all my campaign promises, including my pledge not to raise taxes for our citizens.”

Mayor Debbie Kling said in a statement, “It has been a privilege to serve alongside Councilman Bower on Nampa City Council. We greatly appreciate the time and consideration he gave to Nampa. I wish him and his family the very best in their new home.”

This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press, read more on IdahoPress.com.

Watch more Local News: