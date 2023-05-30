Idaho Steelheads meet Florida Everblades in ECHL Kelly Cup Finals

It's official – the Steelheads and Everblades will square off in the ECHL Kelly Cup Finals in a rematch of the 2004 title. See the full series schedule here.

BOISE, Idaho — Set your schedule Steelheads fans, it's officially time for the 2023 ECHL Kelly Cup Finals featuring Idaho and the Florida Everblades. Action begins Saturday night in downtown Boise at Idaho Central Arena.

After punching their title ticket last Saturday with a 4-1 series victory in the Western Conference Finals over Toledo, the Steelheads had to wait three days to find out their championship opponent.

On Tuesday, Florida clinched its Kelly Cup spot with a 3-2 double overtime victory over the Newfoundland Growlers to claim the Eastern Conference Finals series 4-2. The upcoming battle marks a rematch of the 2004 Kelly Cup Finals, where the Steelheads were victorious in five games.

Idaho is making its fourth appearance in the ECHL's championship series, with its most recent appearance coming in 2010. Florida heads to the Kelly Cup Finals as defending champions in the franchise's sixth title trip.

The Everblades have defeated South Carolina, Jacksonville and Newfoundland in post-season play. The Steelheads took down Utah, Allen and most recently the Toledo Walleye.

With a record-setting 119 points and 58 wins in the regular season, the Brabham Cup (regular season) champs will host the first two contests in the 2023 ECHL Kelly Cup Finals at Idaho Central Arena. The Steelies will travel to Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida, for games three, four and five (if necessary).

Kelly Cup Finals schedule:

Game 1 – Saturday, June 3 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho Central Arena

Game 2 – Sunday, June 4 at 4:10 p.m. MT at Idaho Central Arena

Game 3 – Wednesday, June 7 at 5:30 p.m. MT at Hertz Arena

Game 4 – Friday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. MT at Hertz Arena

Game 5 – Saturday, June 10 at 5 p.m. MT at Hertz Arena*

Game 6 – Tuesday, June 13 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho Central Arena*

Game 7 – Wednesday, June 14 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho Central Arena*

In addition to ECHL records in wins and points this year, Idaho also captured the most home wins (32) in league history and tied for second all-time with 26 road wins. Idaho also tied the second-best ECHL mark for a single-season in goals against average (2.13) fewest goals against (153).

The Steelheads have collected 24 points in the playoffs, going 12-4 thus far. The Everblades are 11-4-2 in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, with 22 points.

Watch more Sports: