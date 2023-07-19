Operation Safe Streets: Canyon County law enforcement addresses 'resurgence' in gang-related activity

Caldwell police have made about 100 arrests through their gang-related crimes unit since April, in just one way that law enforcement is cracking down on gang crime.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Law enforcement in Canyon County is cracking down after seeing a "resurgence" in gang-related crime.

On Tuesday, Caldwell police arrested two people they said were connected to at least five different gang-related shootings. Those were two of approximately 100 arrests that Caldwell police have made through a new operation that addresses gang-related crimes.

Operation Safe Streets is a specialized unit with a primary focus on gang activity; The program launched in April of 2023. In addition to the arrest, Caldwell PD has documented 10 new gang members via the operation.

"We've seen a resurgence in the gang activity for several months - even back into last year, quite frankly," said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue. "And that's not unusual."

A resurgence that Sheriff Donahue said stems from several different factors.

"First of all, it's people that we, in the past, have put in prison for violent gang activity and drug trafficking, whether it's federal prison or state prison. Those people are getting out. They've completed their sentences, they're back on the street," Sheriff Donahue said.

"Secondly, their children have risen up into the ranks, and they're utilizing those younger generations to do criminal activity at their direction. And then third, you've got a high increase in population in this valley - in our county, especially," Donahue continued. "So that brings in more gang members from other areas who want to relocate here and see this as opportunities."

The Caldwell Police Department has also seen an increase in gang crime.

"We do have people coming out of prison, we do have people that are just not being held accountable by the justice system. So, they're getting out on a really early release or rider program," Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said. "I've seen just in my tenure as the chief, criminals that are on parole or probation are committing a lot of our crime."

To help curb gang crime, the Caldwell Police Department created Operation Safe Streets.

"We're using data, we're using intelligence-based policing to really find out who these people are by building these relationships with our community members. Who in turn, are coming to us with solutions," Chief Ingram said.

Since April, the operation has resulted in 100 arrests, including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, drug possession with intent to distribute and felons in possession of firearms.

"My message to the community, we have a really good handle on the crime and the problem. We know who these bad actors are in the community - they're identified," Chief Ingram said.

The Caldwell Police Department is also part of the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force, which is headed by the FBI.

Chief Ingram said the task force heavily focuses on illegal firearms and narcotics trafficking.

"What do the gangs do here? Well, a large part - they sell drugs. That's what they do," Sheriff Donahue said. "They're very involved in drug trafficking and drug distribution, among other criminal activities. But that is promoted by and directed by the Mexican cartels."

Members of the federal task force are deputized by the FBI and the U.S. Marshal Service, giving them authority to expand their reach to address gangs.

"What happens is: you eliminate jurisdictional boundaries," Sheriff Donahue said. "They have ability and authority to go into the city, into the county, into the neighboring county, into the neighboring city - and even cross state lines to work with other law enforcement officials there."

It's something that Sheriff Donahue calls a force multiplier.

"This is really the pattern, a model that we can all build on," Sheriff Donahue said. "And it's absolutely necessary as we see this resurgence of gang activity. Again, local jurisdictions do not have the manpower to do it by themselves - you need that force multiplier."

A force that also includes the U.S. Attorney's Office, who the task force collaborates with in order to prosecute at the federal level - which could result in tougher sentences.

"You're taking out the hierarchy of the gangs, you're taking out the major players, you're taking out cartel members," Sheriff Donahue said. "That's what that brings to the valley, and that's our greatest tool here in Canyon County. It's our greatest tool in the Treasure Valley. It's really our greatest tool in the state of Idaho."

Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, the Nampa Police Department, Caldwell Police Department, Canyon County Sheriff's Office, and FBI released a PSA about the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force:

The Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force was established in 2005, the partnership has led to more than 600 indictments.

