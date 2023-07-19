Nampa Police concerned about other victims after man is arrested for child enticement

NPD says Kunz was driving a white 2013 Ford F150 pickup with Idaho license plates. Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

NAMPA, Idaho — Jacob Lorenzo Kunz, 33, was arrested Wednesday on child enticement and disturbing the peace warrants after police say he offered money to children and adults to get into his car and show them their breasts.

According to Nampa Police, Kunz did not have any physical contact with the victims. They all refused to comply and reported the incidents to law enforcement, NPD said.

NPD says Kunz was driving a white 2013 Ford F150 pickup with Idaho license plates. They fear there are other victims and ask those who experienced something similar to contact Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257.

"I want to commend the victims in these instances for taking swift action to get away from this potentially dangerous individual, and for calling us to help locate him," Interim Chief Curt Shankel said. "We fear there are other victims, and we ask that they also bravely come forward and talk to a trusted adult or call law enforcement directly."

