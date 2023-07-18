Caldwell Police arrest two suspects connected to five separate shootings

Caldwell Police said a 19-year-old man and his 21-year-old girlfriend have been arrested in connection to at least five different shootings on Freeport Street.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 19-year-old man and his 21-year-old girlfriend have been arrested in connection to at least five different shootings in the area of 7th Avenue and East Freeport Street, according to the Caldwell Police Department.

Police on Tuesday said Adam Burgos was arrested on July 13 for his role in what investigators are calling "gang-related" shootings. The violence dates back to Jan. 24, when officers discovered multiple parked cars had been hit by gunfire on Freeport Street.

On July 9, Caldwell Police reported more parked vehicles hit by gunshots on the same block of Freeport. Additionally, parked cars and homes in the same area were hit by bullets a week prior, on July 2.

Similar shootings happened happened Feb. 2 and May 28. Caldwell Police said occupants of two vehicles fired at one another in the February incident, while parked cars and a person's shirt were hit by bullets in the May shooting. Nobody was injured in the May 28 shooting, according to Tuesday's release.

After Burgos was arrested, three search warrants were executed on Monday, July 17, in connection to the shootings on Freeport Street. During the process, officers found two illegally-possessed firearms that matched the caliber of evidence found at multiple crime scenes.

Caldwell Police said 21-year-old Tina Lucio was arrested for destruction of evidence. Burgos and Lucio are both currently in custody with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office.

The Nampa Police Department and Meridian Police Department partnered with Caldwell officers during the search-warrant process leading to Lucio's arrest. A timeline of the Freeport shootings and investigation is included below:

