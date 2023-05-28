Caldwell Police looking for information after shooting

The shooting happened early this morning, no one was injured.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police are asking people to come forward if they have any information about an early morning shooting. Police have found one victim that was unharmed.

The shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 28. According to police, an officer heard gunshots at the Budget Inn on Frontage Rd. Police found witnesses that said one white male and one Latino male were seen running from the area.

After a search, police found bullet holes in a vehicle parked on the 700 block of Freeport and shell casings.

The case is under investigation and police want anyone with information to contact non-emergency dispatch or call 343-COPS.

Watch more Local News: