Caldwell Police investigating two drive-by shootings from early Sunday

No one was injured in the shootings on Freeport Street, which police believe were gang-related.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police are looking for the person or people responsible for a pair of drive-by shootings reported early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call about shots fired at about 1:14 a.m. on East Freeport Street between North 5th and North 6th avenues. According to a Caldwell Police Department news release officers found that someone had shot an unoccupied vehicle.

While investigating that shooting, officers found out that neighbors had also heard shots fired a couple blocks to the east, also on Freeport. The police department said after an initial investigation, officers found that another vehicle had been shot.

No one was injured at either location.

The Caldwell Police Department said that based on the information they've gathered so far, officers believe the shootings were connected, targeted, and related to gang activity.

Police have not identified any suspects or provided any description of who might be responsible. Still, Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram issued a statement with a warning for whoever fired the shots.

"Operation Safe Streets and our investigative team will systematically track you down and bring you to your new home at the Canyon County Jail, where you can sit and think about what you will tell a judge as to why you carried out drive-by shootings in our peaceful town this morning," Ingram said. "Your actions were reckless and cowardly, at best."

Caldwell Police ask anyone with information to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531 or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (208-343-2677). Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous.

