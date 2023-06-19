Caldwell Police host only POST-certified SWAT school in the state

The Caldwell Police Department has been running the school for 15 years; officers from across the state attend the weeklong training every year.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department (CPD) is hosting its 15th annual Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) training at the Gem State Adventist Academy and CPD Range throughout the week.

This training is the only Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) certified SWAT school in the state; it draws officers from all around the Gem State as result.

KTVB saw squad cars representing the Pocatello Police Department, Rupert Police Department, McCall Police Department, Payette Police Department, Payette County Sheriff, and the Cassia County Sheriff. An officer from the Boise Police Department and Veteran Affairs is also at the training, according to CPD.

The training focuses on repetition and muscle memory - repeating tasks including clearing hallways and doors - to allow officers to focus on their surroundings and the situation at hand.

"So, we go through safety priorities," CPD Cpl. Jesse Cooper said. "Safety priorities are hostages, innocence, police, and suspects. And when you have hostages, we don't have time to react. You have to start making decisions in order to save someone's life because someone's life is in jeopardy."

Idaho does not have full-time SWAT teams, according to CPD Training Officer Robert Heaton. As result, patrol officers are likely to be one of the first people on scene in a potential standoff or hostage situation.

Equipping these officers with the skills to contain these situations is necessary.

"It's come in handy for some very, very bad situations we've had here in Caldwell. They basically don't make the news because we handle it so fast," Heaton said. "I'm proud of it."

Officers are required to take a legal class through this training, Cooper said. The three-hour session instructs officers when SWAT can be activated, what tactics they use, and different public perceptions of the unit.

