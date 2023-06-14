Caldwell Police arrest wanted man in tense situation at apartment complex

Officers worked for several hours to communicate with the man and take him into custody Wednesday on Blackfoot Lane.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A man wanted by law enforcement was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at a Caldwell apartment complex in an incident that drew a large police presence.

Caldwell Police went to arrest the man Wednesday morning on Blackfoot Lane, which is near the intersection of South Florida Avenue and Owyhee Street. Nampa Police officers were also among those responding.

During the incident, the Caldwell Police Department urged people to avoid the area while officers were "attempting to communicate" with the wanted man.

The police department is expected to release more information soon regarding what happened.

This is a developing story. KTVB will update as more information is confirmed.

