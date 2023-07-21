Wildfire in Lemhi County growing, has burned more than 3,600 acres of timber

The Hayden Fire is burning south of Salmon and northwest of Leadore.

The Hayden Fire in Lemhi County has grown to 3,633 acres, U.S. Forest Service officials reported Saturday morning.

The fire was discovered Wednesday, July 19, in the upper reaches of Hayden Creek. Upon discovery, the fire had already reached 400 acres. By Thursday, it had spread to the Carol, Wade and Paradise Creek drainages, while remaining in the upper reaches of Hayden Creek.

Officials with the Salmon-Challis National Forest said aviation resources were challenged Friday due to poor visibility. However, ground crews identified areas north of the fire for dozer and handlines. Hot and windy weather conditions on Thursday and Friday, as well as the forest terrain, contributed to the fire's behavior and accelerated growth.

The Hayden Fire will likely grow as unseasonably hot conditions are expected through the weekend. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 25 mph at the ridge tops Saturday, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The fire remained uncontained Saturday morning, and the estimated containment date is currently listed as Oct. 1.

Great Basin Team 7, led by Incident Commander Mike Johnston, assumed command of firefighting operations on Saturday morning. A total of 270 personnel are assigned to the Hayden Fire.

The fire area is 33 miles south of Salmon and 18 miles west of Leadore. The cause of the fire has not been determined. It is being fueled by large trees, grass and timber.

On Friday, the Salmon-Challis National Forest implemented a closure as a result of the Hayden Fire. All NFS lands, roads and trails on the Leadore Ranger District are closed within the area shown below:

Crews plan to complete isolated and group tree torching Saturday afternoon. U.S. Forest Service officials said the majority of fire growth occurred to the southwest Friday, into Morse Creek. Firefighters hope to push the fire into natural barriers Saturday with a dozer line south, along the east side of the fire.

Now that ground crews identified areas north of the fire for dozer and handlines, officials will implement the lines Saturday. Crews will also be preparing areas at risk to the south of the fire, including the Morse Creek Campground.

Hayden Fire Operational Briefing 7/22/23 A quick recap of what is planned for the operational shift of 7/22/23 on the Hayden Fire 18 miles west of Leadore ID. Posted by U.S. Forest Service - Salmon-Challis National Forest on Saturday, July 22, 2023

