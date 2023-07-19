Boise firefighter recovering after medical emergency at scene of recycling center fire

The firefighter was among those who encountered heavy smoke Tuesday inside a building on South Cole Road.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise firefighter had surgery and is now recovering in the hospital after a medical incident on the job Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Boise Fire Department, firefighters were called at about 12:30 p.m. to a recycling center on South Cole Road, where crews encountered heavy smoke and a large pile of recycled materials smoldering inside the recycling center. One of the firefighters "suffered a medical emergency" while crews worked to put out the fire. The firefighter was taken to a hospital, where paramedics and hospital staff began lifesaving measures.

The firefighter had surgery, and was recovering in stable condition Tuesday night.

"We are thankful for the quick actions of our Boise firefighters, Ada County Paramedics and staff at the hospital for providing initial and ongoing lifesaving care to one of our own," Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer said in a news release. "Our thoughts and continued support are with the firefighter's family, as well as every member of the Boise Fire Department."

The fire department's peer support team is providing support to the firefighter's family as well as crews with the Boise Fire Department and Ada County Paramedics.

"We are keenly aware of first responder mental health on a day-to-day basis, but when it's one of your own that stress is elevated," Niemeyer said. "I am proud of the men and women of the Boise Fire Department, along with our public safety partners, for making sure we look out for one another. That's what family is about."

The cause of the fire at the recycling center was unused, recycled fireworks, according to the fire department. Crews stayed at the scene for several hours spreading out and watering down the smoldering materials to prevent the pile from reigniting. The fire department said there was no damage to the structure.

