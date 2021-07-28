Canyon County breaks ground on new expo hall

Commissioners held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning for the new facility which is expected to open by November 2022.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Fair is getting a new Expo Building.



Commissioners held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility on Wednesday morning. Representatives from Boise-based HC Company, the Caldwell City Council, Caldwell Urban Renewal District and Fair Director Diana Sinner were on hand to officially kick-off the construction project.

Construction of the 45,000 square-foot building is expected to be completed by November 2022.

Once completed, the Fair Expo Building will be the newest addition to the Canyon County Fairgrounds and the Caldwell Events Center. This partnership includes the Fair, City of Caldwell events, Caldwell Night Rodeo, Simplot Stadium events, and the College of Idaho.

The building will have a sleek, modern design and feature a number of amenities, including a 30,000 square-foot air-conditioned expo hall, indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, and the new Fair administrative offices.

Officials say the building provides new opportunities to expand the fair-going experience for the community. There will also be a much-improved venue for concert-goers.

The building is expected to cost around $7.6 million.







