Find Your Fun at the Canyon County Fair

The fair will include food, carnival, concerts, and a livestock show

BOISE, Idaho — The Canyon County Fair kicks off July 29 and goes through August 1. Come out and enjoy a day at the fair including yummy food, great vendors, fun run, Latino Festival, awesome concerts, entertainment on two stages, carnival rides and much more.

This year, join in the fun at the Canyon County Fair “Final Drive,” a live selection, parade and celebration of Grand & Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, Market Hog, Market Lamb & Market Steer animals and help the fair celebrate its longstanding heritage in producing Idaho’s finest market livestock animals from its 4-H and FFA market livestock show. The “Final Drive” takes place Thursday, July 29, at 7:00 PM in the alcohol-free fair building which is sponsored by KTVB.

Grandstand entertainment shows include:

Lee Brice with special guest Lainey Wilson – Thursday, July 29

Neal McCoy with special guest Tyler Rich – Friday, July 30

Rodney Atkins with special guest The Powell Brothers – Saturday, July 31

Banda Machos – Sunday, August 1



Stage Acts include:

Magician Farrell Dillon

Comedy Juggler Charles Peachock

Hypnotist Richard Barker

Wildlife Show Birds N Beasts

Reptile Adventures

Hispanic Folkloric Dancers

Fun Run

Saturday, July 31

Participants can check in between 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM. The start/finish line is located at the fire truck near the Fair Building.

Tickets for the Canyon County Fair can be purchased online or at the gate.

For more information, click here.