Canyon County fair planning is 'full speed ahead'

Canyon County Fair Director Diana Sinner said planning for the 2021 county fair is continuing, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sinner said there will likely be scheduling changes and spacing changes for vendors and events, but she said planning remains “full speed ahead.”

On Tuesday the Board of Canyon County Commissioners signed a contract agreement with an entertainment group for the fair and met with Sinner to discuss the plans.

Sinner told the board that she has had meetings with fair directors across the country and has been “encouraged” by the meetings. She said carnivals have been going forward in many states, as have county fairs. Sinner said she may attend a fair scheduled for January in Florida to “experience it from a guest perspective.”

Canyon County Fair staff is planning to have a full concert lineup, vendors and livestock for viewing at the next fair, scheduled for July 29 through Aug. 1. The concert venue may look different, Sinner said. Limits may be placed on the tickets sold for the shows and people may be spaced out in the rodeo grass.

The shows will also be live-streamed, Sinner said.

“We are going to plan on doing this and then as things evolve, we will evolve,” Sinner told the board. “We have to be fluid throughout this entire situation.”

Canyon County Commissioner Tom Dale said he believes people are expected to gain herd immunity from the virus by June or July. Sinner said tickets likely won’t go on sale until a few months into 2021.

Canyon County has seen a total of 19,441 cases of COVID-19, and 198 people in the county have died from the virus, according to Southwest District Health. The county is currently in the red health alert level, the highest level of community spread.

More than 5,600 Idahoans have received a vaccination as of Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website. The first shipments of vaccines are designated for health care workers and staff and residents at long-term care facilities.

