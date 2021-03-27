Canyon County Fair announces concert lineup, price of admission

CALDWELL, Idaho — Country music fans may have a chance to find their best boots, belt buckles and hats for the Canyon County Fair's concert lineup, which is scheduled for late July.
The Canyon County Fair is scheduled for July 29 through August 1, and the concerts will be on July 29, 20 and 31.
All fair tickets include free general admission to the concerts but the pit tickets, the standing room closest to the stage, will cost $35 or $45. Fair tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for seniors 65 or older and children between the ages of six and 12.
On July 29, Lee Brice and Lainey Wilson will be live, with pit tickets costing $45. Mark Chesnutt and Niko Moon will play Friday, July 30 and tickets will cost $35. The final concert will be Rodney Atkins and The Powell Brothers on July 31, with $35 per ticket.
According to the Canyon County Fair, if the fair or concert lineup is postponed or rescheduled, an email will be sent to the address given when buying a ticket online with more information and instructions. A refund would be issued immediately if there were any cancelations.