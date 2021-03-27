Canyon County Fair announces concert lineup, price of admission

The lineup includes Lee Brice and The Powell Brothers.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Country music fans may have a chance to find their best boots, belt buckles and hats for the Canyon County Fair's concert lineup, which is scheduled for late July.

The Canyon County Fair is scheduled for July 29 through August 1, and the concerts will be on July 29, 20 and 31.

All fair tickets include free general admission to the concerts but the pit tickets, the standing room closest to the stage, will cost $35 or $45. Fair tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for seniors 65 or older and children between the ages of six and 12.

On July 29, Lee Brice and Lainey Wilson will be live, with pit tickets costing $45. Mark Chesnutt and Niko Moon will play Friday, July 30 and tickets will cost $35. The final concert will be Rodney Atkins and The Powell Brothers on July 31, with $35 per ticket.