Meridian teen inspires folks in 50 states and 10 countries to join Children's Tumor Foundation walk

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Neurofibromatosis, also known as NF, is a genetic disorder that affects one in every 3,000 people, according to the Children's Tumor Foundation.

On Saturday, people from across the country and even the world participated in the annual Idaho Shine a Light NF Walk, which benefits the Children's Tumor Foundation and they all got involved because of one Meridian boy.

Carson McNall was first diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis when he was six-months-old.

“It causes tumors to grow anywhere on the nervous system,” Carson said.

His mom, Shannon told KTVB that basically anything that involves the nervous system it can affect, so it can cause deafness, blindness, bone deformity.

“For Carson, the biggest complications have really been the learning disabilities that come with NF,” Shannon said.

This was Carson’s sixth year participating in the Shine a Light NF Walk, but this year because of COVID-19, he wanted to make the walk extra special. With the help of his mom and social media, they got someone from all 50 states and 10 countries to join his team.

“It's inspiring, Carson has gone through so many difficulties in his life and has had so many setbacks and this kid always steps up and comes up with unique things,” Shannon said. “It moves me to tears most of the time.”

Throughout the day, members of Carson’s team posted pictures and videos of their efforts and locations in the Facebook group: Crossing America with Carson's Crew.

“It makes me feel like a great person that I’ve done something great and I have a purpose,” Carson said.



