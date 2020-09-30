Light the Night Boise celebration going virtual

Friends and families will celebrate, honor, and remember those touched by cancer

BOISE, Idaho — The 2020 Light the Night Boise will take place virtually on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 7:00 PM. During the fundraiser, The Leukemia Lymphoma Society will bring light to the darkness of cancer by honoring and remembering those touched by cancer and by rallying as a community in support of LLS’s mission.

Leukemia is the leading disease killer of children under 15. Approximately every three minutes someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with a blood cancer. And every 10 minutes, someone dies of blood-related cancer. There are 823,349 Americans presently living with leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, or myeloma.

In 2019, LLS helped advance 12 of 14 approved blood cancer therapies. Light the Night raises critical funds to support these advances and to provide patient support and advocacy for patients.

During the virtual event, family, friends, and co-workers will celebrate, honor, or remember those touched by cancer. Registration is free, but participants are encouraged to raise funds to support the mission.

Participate in Light the Night Boise:

Join KTVB’s Team 7

Create or join a team

Participate as an individual

Join a corporate team

Make a donation