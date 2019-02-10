BOISE, Idaho — Thousands of people will take part in "Light the Night" walk in Boise on Thursday.



This is the 19th year it's been put on in Boise by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

It's an important cause, helping many people right here in our community.



"Yah know cancer doesn't discriminate and neither does blood cancer," said Chris Bruce.



This is the sixth year Chris Bruce has been in remission.



After having a long, hard battle, with acute lymphocytic leukemia.



"There were a lot of people along the ride that didn't make it and so my goal is just to try to talk to people and get the word out about blood cancer," said Bruce.

The Kuna man has such passion.



Chris will be an "honored hero" at this year's "Light the Night" event. His wife and two boys standing by him.



"You've got not only survivors, you have people who are dealing with it now, people who are remembered," said Bruce.



The event is beautiful, emotional and impactful.



"It's just good to see all the people out there that are survivors, they can share their stories with other people, and people who are actually going through it now," he said. "So sometimes just seeing people who have made it through and they had the same disease you do it's inspirational, it helps you maybe get more focused on what you need to do to maybe survive and know that there's hope there."



"Light the Night" is also a way to raise awareness about blood cancer research, treatments and community support.

"It's important, it's important to know that these things are available for people and the leukemia society is here to help and they're still grinding out to find new research and therapies," said Bruce.



"It's just been a good thing to get the story out and make people aware, you know Idaho has one of the highest cancer rates in the country and we want to help these people and have them understand there is someone out there that can help you."



"I can tell you firsthand it helped pay bills, it helped buy food, clothe my kids that's the stuff the leukemia society has become so good at doing is helping people and keeping people informed."



Chris says he is always blown away by how many people take part in "Light the Night," and he hopes even more will come out for the 19th year in the Treasure Valley.

"Our community in Idaho is so awesome, I mean they're freakin' awesome, they do so much for the leukemia society and people with cancer. The world is changed by people who show up."