Caldwell Police swear in four new officers, including deputy chief

Deputy Chief Shawn Sopoaga joined Caldwell Police after serving as a lieutenant with the Boise Police Department for roughly one year.

BOISE, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department swore in new Deputy Police Chief Shawn Sopoaga Thursday night alongside three other new Caldwell officers.

Sopoaga comes from the Boise Police Department (BPD), where he served as a lieutenant for roughly one year. Previously, Sopoaga worked in law enforcement for 16 years between two separate departments in Humboldt County, California.

The Caldwell Police Department (CPD) has been under scrutiny after an FBI investigation resulted in three felony convictions against former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley.

The FBI investigation is ongoing; however, no current CPD officers are targets, according to District of Idaho US Attorney Josh Hurwit.

Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram joined the department in June with the primary purpose of cleaning up the department. Sopoaga originally met Ingram in 2019 at an eight-month leadership course in northern California.

The two have maintained contact and a close relationship.

"I had my eye on Caldwell once I heard they hired [Chief Ingram]," Sopoaga said. "In the end, all the signs pointed toward, 'this is the place I need to be. This is where I can make an impact.' I'm not saying I couldn't do that at Boise, but from this seat - where I sit in this position - I do have the opportunity to make a lot more impact than where I was at."

Sopoaga embraces the challenge to align CPD with the values and vision he and Ingram both share.

"There have been some issues here in the past year that Chief Ingram and I are here to correct," Sopoaga said. "I don't ever want them to lose trust in their police department. Public safety is our number one priority here in Caldwell, at the Caldwell Police Department."

CPD swore in two Spanish-speaking officers along with a black officer Thursday. Sopoaga is Pacific Islander. Roughly 36% of the population CPD serves are Hispanic, according to Chief Ingram.

Developing a police department that reflects the people they serve is necessary to build trust, Ingram said.

