‘The department has a chief!’: Caldwell City Council approves new police chief

Monday night, the Caldwell City Council unanimously approved Rex Ingram to lead the department.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department (CPD) has a new chief after the city council unanimously voted to approve Rex Ingram Monday night.

Ingram, a fifth-generation law enforcement officer and a lieutenant from Los Angeles, California, will take over starting July 5.

The decision comes after a months-long process, with unexpected detours along the way. All of which came after Former Chief Frank Wyant retired at the end of May, amid an ongoing FBI investigation into some CPD officers.

In late May, Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner presented a different candidate, Jason Kuzik, for the position. However, the majority of the councilmembers voted against the appointment. They said that Ingram came out on top throughout the interview process.

During a one-on-one interview, Ingram told 7Investigates he feels the opportunity is perfect for him and his family. He said he has leadership experience dealing with scandals and conflicts and that he can help chart the department on the right course, together, with the brave men and women who serve the city.

"Unfortunately, in any organization or any team you are going to have a few bad apples. sometimes that might paint the perception of evil somewhere," Ingram said. "As a chief of police, I’m not going to tolerate unprofessional conduct. I’m not going to tolerate anyone lying, cheating, stealing, or any violation of the code of ethics ethics. I’m going to hold people accountable. What I’m going to do is, I’m going to restore the professionalism this badge once had in this organization for the men and women of Caldwell."

He said he does not know the details of the FBI investigation, and while the issues plaguing CPD are not systematic they are ‘culturally tolerated'.

Ingram has lived in Eagle part-time with his family for the past two years. Partly raised in Mexico, he speaks Spanish and says he is excited to bring diversity, equity, and inclusion to his department.

Ingram will be sworn in on July first and his contract will continue until January 2026.

