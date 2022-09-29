x
7 Investigates

Hoadley to be de-certified after sentencing

Idaho State Police told KTVB that officers are de-certified by POST when they are sentenced after a felony conviction.
Credit: Paul Boehlke / KTVB
Joseph Hoadley walks out of the federal courthouse in Boise on August 11, 2022.

BOISE, Idaho — Joseph Hoadley, who was found guilty on three felony charges on Sept. 24, will be de-certified by Idaho State Police's POST council after he is sentenced on Dec. 14 of this year.

According to ISP, any officer who is sentenced after a felony conviction is de-certified, meaning they no longer have a "license" to be an officer -- and cannot become one until ten years later.

However, if a law enforcement agency would like to hire that person ten years after they are de-certified, the agency has to go to POST council, the board of Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training, and ask them to re-certify that person once they complete the academy again.

Agencies can apply for basic certification for their officers through POST.

Hoadley, a former high ranking Caldwell officer, was found guilty on counts two, three and four being considered in the trial: destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents. Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing is set for 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 15. 

To read more about the verdict, click here.

