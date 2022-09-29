Hoadley to be de-certified after sentencing

BOISE, Idaho — Joseph Hoadley, who was found guilty on three felony charges on Sept. 24, will be de-certified by Idaho State Police's POST council after he is sentenced on Dec. 14 of this year.
According to ISP, any officer who is sentenced after a felony conviction is de-certified, meaning they no longer have a "license" to be an officer -- and cannot become one until ten years later.
However, if a law enforcement agency would like to hire that person ten years after they are de-certified, the agency has to go to POST council, the board of Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training, and ask them to re-certify that person once they complete the academy again.
Agencies can apply for basic certification for their officers through POST.
Hoadley, a former high ranking Caldwell officer, was found guilty on counts two, three and four being considered in the trial: destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents. Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing is set for 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 15.
