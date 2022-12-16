Caldwell Police add Night Rodeo to stable of specialty patrol cars

"The Caldwell Night Rodeo is part of the fabric that Caldwell is made of," said Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is paying tribute to one of the city's signature events on a new patrol car.

Caldwell P.D. and the Caldwell Night Rodeo on Thursday afternoon unveiled the car, actually an SUV, at the CNR grounds.

"The Caldwell Night Rodeo is part of the fabric that Caldwell is made of. Our partnership with the CNR has been unparalleled and they are instrumental in the successful growth of our beautiful city. This police car is a symbol of the excellent partnership that our department shares with this great event," said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police.

The CNR takes place in mid-August each year. Its history dates back more than 100 years. It was the first rodeo in the Pacific Northwest to take place under lights. Today, the CNR is listed among the top pro rodeos in the nation.

The Sign Shoppe of Caldwell worked with the police department to design the CNR-themed patrol SUV, which is the fourth specialty car in the Caldwell P.D. fleet.

Other specialty Caldwell P.D. cars have designs highlighting the College of Idaho, breast cancer awareness and domestic violence awareness.

