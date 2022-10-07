Canyon County officially recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Canyon County officials gathered together to sign a proclamation signifying October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and highlight the prevalence of this issue.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — October will now officially be recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Canyon County, after local leaders gathered together to sign a proclamation Friday morning at Justice Park.

Sheriff Kieran Donahue, Prosecutor Bryan Taylor and Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram all were featured speakers at the event, and spoke about the prevalence of domestic violence in Canyon County, and affirmed the work that local law enforcement and advocacy groups are doing to address the problem.

Keri Smith, Chairwoman for the Board of County Commissioners closed the event by reading the official proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Canyon County.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Women’s and Children’s Alliance at 208-343-7025 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

