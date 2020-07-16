Hello Idaho resource guide: How to find help with domestic violence, child abuse and mental health

As we begin the conversation surrounding mental health, here are some local resources that you can contact for help.

BOISE, Idaho — KTVB is partnering with Optum Health for a new series, Hello Idaho, with the goal of beginning the conversation about mental health and providing resources and stories on a variety of mental health-related issues. In this new series, we'll talk about topics ranging from anxiety and depression to drug abuse.

We hope you'll join us in this long-running conversation about mental health as we launch Hello Idaho in the coming days.

To begin talking about mental health, KTVB first wants to say hello to those who are joining us, because a simple hello can snowball into something so much more and meaningful.

Secondly, we complied a living list of resources on different topics and issues. As Hello Idaho's conversation grows, we will continually add resources and places of support to this article, so make sure to bookmark this article or the Hello Idaho page.

Child abuse prevention

Statewide: 1-855-552-KIDS (5437)

Treasure Valley: 208-334-KIDS (5437)

208-343-3688

Resources

720 West Washington Street, Boise, Idaho 83702

208-577-4400 weekdays for appointments

417 South 6th Street, Boise, ID 83702

Substance use prevention and recovery

208-402-1044

524 Cleveland Blvd., Suite 160, Caldwell, ID 83605

Domestic violence resources

24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline 208-343-7025

24-Hour Rape Hotline 208-345-7273 (RAPE)

Suicide prevention

24/7 Hotline - 208-398-4357

Resources

General resources