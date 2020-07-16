x
Hello Idaho resource guide: How to find help with domestic violence, child abuse and mental health

As we begin the conversation surrounding mental health, here are some local resources that you can contact for help.
BOISE, Idaho — KTVB is partnering with Optum Health for a new series, Hello Idaho, with the goal of beginning the conversation about mental health and providing resources and stories on a variety of mental health-related issues. In this new series, we'll talk about topics ranging from anxiety and depression to drug abuse.

We hope you'll join us in this long-running conversation about mental health as we launch Hello Idaho in the coming days.

To begin talking about mental health, KTVB first wants to say hello to those who are joining us, because a simple hello can snowball into something so much more and meaningful.

Secondly, we complied a living list of resources on different topics and issues. As Hello Idaho's conversation grows, we will continually add resources and places of support to this article, so make sure to bookmark this article or the Hello Idaho page.

Child abuse prevention

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare 

  • Statewide: 1-855-552-KIDS (5437)
  • Treasure Valley: 208-334-KIDS (5437) 

Women's and Children's Alliance 

  • 208-343-3688
  • Resources
  • 720 West Washington Street, Boise, Idaho 83702

Faces of Hope Victim Center 

  • 208-577-4400 weekdays for appointments
  • 417 South 6th Street, Boise, ID 83702

Substance use prevention and recovery

Western Idaho Community Crisis Center 

  • 208-402-1044 
  • 524 Cleveland Blvd., Suite 160, Caldwell, ID 83605

Alcoholics Anonymous  

Domestic violence resources

24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline 208-343-7025
24-Hour Rape Hotline 208-345-7273 (RAPE)

Women's and Children's Alliance 

  • 208-343-3688
  • Resources
  • 720 West Washington Street, Boise, Idaho 83702 

Faces of Hope Victim Center 

  • 208-577-4400 weekdays for appointments
  • 417 South 6th Street, Boise, ID 83702

Suicide prevention

Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline 

Western Idaho Community Crisis Center 

  • 208-402-1044 
  • 524 Cleveland Blvd., Suite 160, Caldwell, ID 83605

General resources

