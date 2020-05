May the fourth... and a happy marriage be with you!

COVID-19 couldn't steal the force from this couple!

Zach and Kristian Anderson of Caldwell tied the knot Monday, May 4 in a special Star Wars-themed ceremony.

The bride and groom, who both work as mail carriers, were originally supposed to get married in Las Vegas, but the coronavirus outbreak upended those plans.

Their wedding featured lightsabers and Star Wars-themed bouquets, and Kristian even wore heels designed to look like R2D2.