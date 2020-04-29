Star Elementary custodian helps translate for Spanish-speaking parent

Cecillia Lingel stepped in to help a Star Elementary teacher communicate with a student's mother.

STAR, Idaho — A local teacher is publicly praising a custodian at Star Elementary who stepped up to help check in on a student's family during distance learning.

Teacher Carolyn Glover said she was worried about the family of one of her students, but had not been able to communicate with the child's mother, who speaks Spanish.

That's when custodian Cecillia Lingel stepped in to help. Glover says she wrote down questions, and Lingel called the mother and translated the questions into Spanish.

"The mom was so grateful to not be forgotten by our school!" Glover wrote. "Cecilia was able to answer some of the mom’s questions, and she translated for me."

At one point, the mother asked if she could put her daughter on the phone, as the girl missed her teacher and wanted to talk to her directly.

Glover says she snapped a photo of Lingel on the phone to share the touching moment.