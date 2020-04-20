Boise couple celebrates 60th anniversary, despite COVID-19

Even a global pandemic couldn't ruin their special day.

BOISE, Idaho — For one Boise couple, even a global pandemic couldn't ruin their special day.

Viewer Amanda Somers says her grandparents Ed and Nancy Wimmer recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Wimmers have had to remain apart recently. But staff at Willow Park Senior Living wanted to make sure they could be together to mark the major milestone.

Staff pulled a screen off the window and set up a long table that extended from inside the room to outside. Ed and Nancy sat at opposite sides of the table - maintaining a recommended distance, while still getting the opportunity to listen to music and share a meal together.