Mountain View High School staff give seniors a big sendoff

Teachers and coaches cheered each student as they stopped by the school to pick up their caps and gowns.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — It was not your typical graduation ceremony, but it's as close to one seniors at Mountain High School will get right now.

The spread of the coronavirus has put a hold on many of the milestones the class of 2020 was looking forward to.



But, the Mountain View High staff couldn't let the kids go without a proper sendoff.

The high school's teachers and coaches lined up and cheered on their seniors as they picked up what they would have worn to their graduation -- their caps and gowns.



We talked to one student who says it's nice to have the teachers put something together like this for them.



"It's cool that teachers are coming out and doing so much for us because we are missing out on quite a bit, but it's cool that they're trying their best to get us in on that experience," he said.



Earlier this week we talked to the spokesperson for the Boise School District and he says some high schools are working out plans to hold a virtual celebration for the students.

