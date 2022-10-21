Burley straw maze experiences fire Friday night

Firefighters with the Burley Fire Department are working to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

BURLEY, Idaho — The Burley Straw Maze and Pumpkin Patch made the decision to close, after a fire burned multiple hay bails Friday night.

The fire was burning a large stack of hay, south of Declo. According to the straw maze Facebook page, the decision to close was made "due to an emergency".

Firefighters with the Burley Fire Department worked to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

