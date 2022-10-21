Burley straw maze experiences fire Friday night

BURLEY, Idaho — The Burley Straw Maze and Pumpkin Patch made the decision to close, after a fire burned multiple hay bails Friday night.
The fire was burning a large stack of hay, south of Declo. According to the straw maze Facebook page, the decision to close was made "due to an emergency".
Firefighters with the Burley Fire Department worked to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Burley Straw Maze and Pumpkin Patch
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.