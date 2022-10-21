Boise Police make DUI arrest in incident that blocked Fairview for more than two hours

The driver's truck ran out of gas Friday morning near Fairview and Curtis. Police said the man was armed and wouldn't comply with officers.

BOISE, Idaho — An Emmett man is in the Ada County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence after an incident that had Boise Police blocking a section of Fairview Avenue for more than two hours Friday morning.

Officers began investigating at about 1:52 a.m. According to the Boise Police Department, the suspect was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed, and evidence indicated that he was armed with a knife.

The truck the suspect was driving ran out of gas on Fairview Avenue just west of Curtis Road. Boise Police officers located him there, but he would not comply, according to BPD. Because of the suspect being potentially armed and under the influence of "an unknown substance," officers took extra precautions for the safety of themselves and the safety of the public, police said.

Officers took the man into custody at about 4:15 a.m. No one was injured.

After further investigation, Gregory Marvin, 50, of Emmett, was booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

