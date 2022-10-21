Four teens arrested as Boise Police investigate reports of battery

Police have received several reports of attacks on juveniles and adults in the downtown area as well as a fight near Boise Towne Square.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating several complaints about teens physically attacking people in the downtown area and, in at least one instance, just south of the Boise Towne Square mall.

The Boise Police Department said Thursday that there are six to 10 reports from the past month that "may involve a similar group of teen suspects." Four juveniles are currently facing charges.

One suspect was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 18, after an incident in a parking garage near Capitol Boulevard and Myrtle Street. The victim in that case was an adult man.

The Boise Police Dept. said three other juveniles were arrested Wednesday, Oct. 19, after a fight with other juveniles near Franklin Road and North Milwaukee Street.

The juveniles are suspected of battery. Because of their ages, their names are not being released.

School resource officers and detectives with the BPD Violent Crime Unit continue to investigate, and other charges are possible.

Viewers have contacted KTVB about a group of what appeared to be several teens acting aggressively and physically attacking at least four people the night of Friday, Oct. 14, near the Grove Plaza. Boise Police have not reported any arrests related to that incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

