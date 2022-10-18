Boise man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for child pornography

Zane Beckman was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Tuesday for producing child pornography.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began investigating Zane Beckman, 29, in 2020 when they received a tip that Beckman was talking online with a 10-year-old in Texas and asking for explicit pictures of the girl, a news release from the Department of Justice said.

In August of 2020, the release said, a warrant was executed to search and seize Beckman's electronics. ICAC found explicit pictures of a four-year-old and eight-year-old on his cellphone, that Beckman is said to have taken at his home, the release said. ICAC later found hundreds of other explicit, underage images on his phone and other devices.

Following Beckman's 30-year sentence, a judge ordered him to serve a life-term of probation and $69,053.12 in restitution to the victims, the release said.

"This sentence sends the message that significant time in federal prison awaits those who produce, distribute, or possess child pornography," U.S. Attorney Hurwit said. "We will continue to vigorously pursue anyone involved in these crimes. And this case highlights the importance of the partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in rooting out this evil and protecting our children."

