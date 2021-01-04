Boise woman dies in rollover on I-84

Police say the woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car as it overturned.

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 Wednesday.

The wreck happened just before 4:30 p.m. near the Cotterell Rest Area in Cassia County.

Idaho State Police say 56-year-old Pamala Wharton of Boise was headed west in a Nissan Versa when she drove off the left side of the road. Wharton overcorrected and lost control, causing the car to overturn.

Wharton's front passenger, 56-year-old Debra Ploss of Boise, was ejected from the car as it rolled. Ploss died at the scene, police say.

Another passenger riding in the backseat, 55-year-old Anthony Corona of Boise, was also hurt in the wreck. He was taken by ambulance to Cassia Regional Medical Center in Burley.

Wharton was unhurt. Police say she and Ploss had not been wearing seatbelts; Corona was buckled in.

The crash remains under investigation.

