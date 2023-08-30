Boise River float season coming to an end

The official float season for the Boise River is ending this upcoming weekend.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation on Wednesday announced the Float the Boise season for the Boise River will be ending after Labor Day weekend.

Sept. 4 will be the final day for floaters to be able use equipment rentals and the shuttle buses between Ann Morrison Park and Barber Park.

"It's been another fun summer on the Boise River and we're looking forward to a safe and festive final weekend," said Ada County Parks & Waterways Director Scott Koberg in a news release. "Despite the forecast, we expect one final busy holiday weekend filled with floaters through Labor Day. The Boise River is a special place and we're happy to see how much joy it brings to the community throughout the summer."

Holiday temperatures are predicted to be in the high 70s to low 80s.

The Boise River float is six miles and usually takes two to three hours to complete. The ride is filled with natural and structural hazards such as overreaching branches and rapids. Float the Boise recommends planning ahead to stay safe because the river is lower than earlier in the year.

Koberg said floaters may bump across some cobble, and may need to get out to drag there equipment at parts of the river.

This year, the Boise Fire Department logged 26 calls for service along the river. During the same time period in 2022, there were 137 calls.

"Tens of thousands of people have floated the Boise River this summer, but our calls for service are down this year compared to last season," Boise Fire Division Chief Paul Roberts said.

Float the Boise partner agencies estimate more than 135,000 people have floated the river and around 44,000 used the shuttle buses this year.

Officials want to remind riders to wear life jackets. Children under the age of 14 are required to wear one according to Idaho state law.

River services will still be running through Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day).

Friday, Sept. 1

10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Free parking at Barber Park ($7 per vehicle)

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Raft and tube rentals at Barber Park

12 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Shuttle bus service ($3 per person)

* Due to the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic event, there will be no parking at Ann Morrison Park.

Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3

10 a.tm. o 7:30 p.m.: Free parking at Barber Park ($7 per vehicle)

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Raft and tube rentals at Barber Park

12 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Shuttle bus service ($3 per person)

Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor day)

10 a.tm. o 7:30 p.m.: Free parking at Barber Park ($7 per vehicle)

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Raft and tube rentals at Barber Park

12 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Shuttle bus service ($3 per person)

