'If in doubt, scout': Boise River Flood District #10 warning of hazards outside of the main float path

You're allowed to float parts of the Boise River outside of the 6-mile stretch between Barber Park and Ann Morrison park, but those areas have more hazards.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — For many people, summer can't start without a float down the Boise River.

Most start at Barber Park and float the six-mile stretch to Ann Morrison Park.

Boise River Flood Control District #10 also said that plenty of people float down parts of the river outside of that main area - which are not cleared by fire crews.

People are allowed to float sections outside of the main stretch of the river managed by Ada County Parks and Waterways, however, if you do take the path less paddled, float with caution. Flood Distract #10 said a number of trees have fallen into the river since Spring.

"We've just seen an amazing number of people floating other lesser-known sections of the Boise River," Steve Stuebner, spokesman for Flood District #10 said. "And there are just a lot more hazards that people need to be aware of if they are floating those sections."

Cold water, diversions, large rocks, and downed trees called strainers could poke a hole in your inflatable raft or cause an injury.

If you do float parts outside of the Barber-Ann Morrison stretch, Flood District #10 recommends wearing a lifejacket and to be on the lookout for hazards.

"We just really want you to be aware as you're floating down river and anticipate those hazards. If in doubt, scout," Stuebner said. "It's not a big deal to paddle off to the side, walk over, and see if it feels okay or not."

There are several downed trees that have fallen in the south channel of the Boise River near Eagle road - and they'll likely stay there for the summer.

Flood District #10 is only permitted to do tree maintenance during the winter, when river flows are low.

"There's really no maintenance that goes on during the summer float season on these lesser-known sections of the Boise River," Stuebner said.

The traditional float path is swept, monitored and maintained by Boise Fire's Dive Team.

"They have been on the river, they've been doing the mitigation work to keep our floaters out of harm's way," Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer said during a press conference on the opening day of float season. "They'll be doing that all throughout the float season."

For those that plan on floating the main section of the river, there's a new website called Float the Boise that has up-to-date information about hazards and conditions on that stretch of the river.

"This is an interactive web-based app that you can get to right on your phone," Chief Niemeyer said. "So not only is it going to give you relative and pertinent information about this beautiful six-mile stretch, but it allows you to geolocate yourself, so you know what the upcoming dangers are...We have a way to have you safely float this river."

You can access the Float the Boise website here.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.