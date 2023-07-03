Moose spotted running through Weiser

The police department named the young moose "Kenny" and said he is making his way out of town.

WEISER, Idaho — A young moose was running around Weiser yesterday evening. The Weiser Police Department jokingly named the moose "Kenny," but reminded people that moose are not friendly and should be given a wide berth.

"An officer located the moose and averted a crisis as it began to charge an unsuspecting person in the park," police stated.

According to police no one was hurt, and "Kenny" has been guided towards the river where Idaho Fish and Game will continue to monitor him as he makes his way through town.

Police added that in addition to leaving moose alone, do not honk your horn at them either; "Your insurance company will thank you for that."

Anyone who sees a moose, or other wildlife, in town should call the police.

