BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise announced it has purchased a 2.6-acre piece of property in Northwest Boise.

The parcel of open space is located along Hill Road and Duncan Lane.

“This piece of property has a lot of potential for the neighborhood and surrounding areas,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “We will be engaging in a robust public outreach effort to get feedback on opportunities for the site, which could include agricultural components for the community.”

The property was bought from Viper Investments LLC for $355,000. The money for the purchase comes from the 2015 Clean Water and Open Space Levy Fund.

In addition to the land, the purchase has an irrigation infrastructure and an adjacent public right-of-way to provide connectivity to nearby trails in the Boise Foothills.

“Potential activations at the site could include community gardens, fruit trees and vegetable plantings and walking paths,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Foothills and Open Space Superintendent Sara Arkle. “We’re pleased to preserve this area for future generations.”

Boise Parks & Recreation

Officials say they will work with neighbors as plans for the property are developed. Currently there is no timetable for the project.

There is still more than $9 million remaining from the levy for future land purchases and projects.

