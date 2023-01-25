Boise Police officer shoots two in two months

A Boise Police spokesperson said that the officer works in a unit that is often assigned to investigate or search for dangerous suspects and fugitives.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Officer Kip Paporello, who fatally shot a man in Meridian on Monday, also shot a man in November of 2022 -- making this his second shooting in two months.

Paporello is a 23-year veteran police officer, according to the police department.

Boise Police spokesperson Haley Williams said that it's not the time of day or the shift assignment that increases danger when it comes to police shootings.

"Paporello works in a unit that often is assigned to investigate or search for certain suspects, including fugitives, dangerous felons and registered sex offenders," Williams told KTVB in an email. "It's (about) the criminal action of the suspect and the threat they pose to the public or a police officer."

Paporello and his unit were out searching for Eli Nash on Monday. Nash was wanted on a parole violation related to the sexual exploitation of a child. He spent three years in prison after pleading guilty the charges.

Boise Police said in a news release that they were trying to take Nash into custody from a car near a Texas Roadhouse on Fairview Avenue and Records Way, when he "produced" a weapon.

BPD said Paporello was then "forced to discharge his weapon," hitting Nash. Officers tried to render aid to him, but he later died at the scene.

Two months prior, Paporello was involved in another shooting on Nov. 21, 2022.

Boise Police said in a release last year they were looking for 30-year-old Jeremy Waste who was wanted for allegedly stabbing someone he knew. BPD officers spotted Waste two days later in a parking lot and tried to take him into custody.

BPD said Waste pulled out a weapon and tried to injure one of the officers, but that is when Paporello "was forced to discharge his duty weapon."

Waste was taken to the hospital and later booked into jail.

The Jan. 23 shooting was Boise's second police shooting in 2023 -- just four days into the year on Jan. 4, police responded to a man walking along I-84.

Police said the man, 48-year-old Harry Andrews, refused commands and produced a weapon, which is when an officer shot him. BPD later identified Sgt. Kirk Rush as the "involved" officer. Andrews was taken to the hospital and later booked into jail.

Paporello was placed on administrative leave after the Monday night shooting, which is standard practice after an officer fires their weapon.

