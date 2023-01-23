Suspect shot and killed by Boise Police Officer

Officers said they immediately began medical treatment, but the suspect died at the scene.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A male suspect wanted on felony charges was shot and killed by an officer while being taken into custody after, according to the Boise Police Department, he pulled out a weapon.

Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) were joined by BPD officers in searching for a man wanted on felony charges, according to a press release sent Monday night. Once the suspect was located, officers tried to remove him from his vehicle and arrest him, but the suspect "produced a weapon", according to police.

It was then that a BPD officer discharged his weapon and struck the suspect; officers said they immediately began medical treatment, but the suspect died at the scene. Several police vehicles, fire trucks, and paramedics responded to the scene.

The shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m., in a Texas Roadhouse parking lot near E. Fairview Ave. and N. Records Way.

The victim's identity has not yet been released, pending the family's notification. Once the next of kin has been notified, the identity will be released by the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ASCO). The Ada County Critical Incident Task force will join the investigation into the shooting, led by the Garden City Police Department.

Video evidence of the incident will be reviewed during the investigation. The officer who shot the suspect was not physically hurt and will be placed on administrative leave, as is department policy.

BPD will conduct an internal investigation, and the City of Boise Office of Police Accountability will also conduct a separate investigation.

Boise Police and Meridian Police are on scene of an officer involved shooting on Fairview and Records. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) January 24, 2023

At 5:40 p.m., Boise Police tweeted the scene is secure, and that more information will be released as soon as possible.

The scene is secure and more information will be available as soon as possible. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) January 24, 2023

